Two children and their parents are dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Frederickson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The father called 911 about 1 a.m. and told dispatchers that he killed his children and their mother, according to the sheriff’s department.

Warning signs of suicide If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide. Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings Source: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community.Source: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

“He called to say that he had killed his kids and his wife and would not be alive by the time we got to the house,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

SWAT and tactical units were sent to the home in the 5700 block of 209th Street East, where they found the two children, a boy and a girl both under 5 years old, and their mother shot in their beds.

The man was found dead with a handgun near his body, Troyer said.

He said police had not been previously called out to the home and the man did not give a reason for his actions.

The father was a member of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Troyer said search warrants on the home will be served and investigators will be working with officials at the military base to uncover a motive for the killings.

“It’s very somber when there’s two toddlers who are dead through no fault of their own,” Troyer said. “Hopefully we can figure out what happened so maybe we can prevent it from happening again.”