Two children and their parents are dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Frederickson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The father called 911 about 1 a.m. and told dispatchers that he killed his children and their mother, according to the sheriff’s department.
Warning signs of suicideIf you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. The more of the signs below that a person shows, the greater the risk of suicide.
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
“He called to say that he had killed his kids and his wife and would not be alive by the time we got to the house,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
SWAT and tactical units were sent to the home in the 5700 block of 209th Street East, where they found the two children, a boy and a girl both under 5 years old, and their mother shot in their beds.
The man was found dead with a handgun near his body, Troyer said.
He said police had not been previously called out to the home and the man did not give a reason for his actions.
The father was a member of the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Troyer said search warrants on the home will be served and investigators will be working with officials at the military base to uncover a motive for the killings.
“It’s very somber when there’s two toddlers who are dead through no fault of their own,” Troyer said. “Hopefully we can figure out what happened so maybe we can prevent it from happening again.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.