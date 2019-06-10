Two men suspected in the deaths of five people on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Eastern Washington held a child at gunpoint and stole a vehicle while fleeing the scene, according to charges filed Monday.

A complaint filed Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington charges James Dean Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud with assault with a deadly weapon in Indian Country, and say they were identified by two other witnesses as having “shot and killed several people” at an address in the 5100 Block of Medicine Valley Road in White Swan, Yakima County, on the reservation Saturday afternoon.

According to the complaint, James Cloud, 35, and Donovan Cloud and the two other people — who are named in the complaint but have not been charged — purportedly stole a vehicle from that address. However, it broke down just 10 miles from the scene. James Cloud and Donovan Cloud left the area, and law-enforcement officials arrested the other two suspects a short time later.

About 45 minutes later, authorities received a call from a homeowner near where the vehicle had broken down who reported that two men had approached the residence with guns, took a child hostage — holding a gun to the juvenile’s head — and demanded keys for a vehicle. The owner gave them keys, and the complaint states the “child was able to escape the two males.” The juvenile was able to identify Donovan Cloud as the person who held a gun to the juvenile’s head from a photo montage. The juvenile was not able to identify James Cloud in the montage, according to the complaint.

Holding the child at gunpoint and stealing the vehicle is the incident that led to the assault charge, according to the complaint.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported that James Cloud was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Monday after a vehicle rolled over in a ditch near Wapato. According to a news release, Cloud fled when deputies arrived but was captured after a K-9 was brought into the area to track him. James Cloud appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Spokane on Monday afternoon. Police have four other people in custody. It is not clear if Donovan Cloud is in custody at this point.

Details of the homicides on the reservation remain sketchy, although officials have confirmed that five people were killed. Four bodies were found in the 5100 block of Medicine Valley Road and a fifth victim was found dead in a vehicle near the 3400 block of Evans Road. Two people, both injured, were found with the fifth body, and appear from details to be the two people who identified James Cloud and Donovan Cloud.

The complaint says that James Cloud and Donovan Cloud are enrolled members of the Confederate Bans and Tribes of the Yakama Nation.

This story will be updated.