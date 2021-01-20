Two lanes remain closed on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, just south of I-90, where two cars rolled over Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that the crash was caused by a driver who is in custody, citing DUI as a factor.

The backup extends for miles, he said.

Johnson said the driver who caused the collision was driving an SUV when he changed lanes, striking a smaller car and sideswiping a third vehicle. Both the SUV and the first car hit rolled over. The passenger in the SUV suffered significant injuries and the driver of the car, an elderly woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

Because of the injuries, police are processing the scene as an assault, Johnson said.

Johnson first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The left three lanes reopened around 12:15 p.m., but Johnson said people should still avoid the area.

Here are pictures from the scene on I-5. Vehicles are rolled over on both sides of the freeway. Again, this will be blocking for a while as WSP investigates. I will update with a reopening time when the detectives arrive. pic.twitter.com/bHZFmbbPlA — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 20, 2021