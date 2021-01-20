All but one lane is closed on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, just south of I-90, where two cars rolled over, closing three lanes.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that the crash was caused by a driver who is in custody, citing DUI as a factor, though he said officers are still investigating what happened.

Johnson first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Here are pictures from the scene on I-5. Vehicles are rolled over on both sides of the freeway. Again, this will be blocking for a while as WSP investigates. I will update with a reopening time when the detectives arrive. pic.twitter.com/bHZFmbbPlA — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 20, 2021

The freeway is not expected to be cleared soon, and the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to seek alternate routes.