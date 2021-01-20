All but one lane is closed on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, just south of I-90, where two cars rolled over, closing three lanes.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter that the crash was caused by a driver who is in custody, citing DUI as a factor, though he said officers are still investigating what happened.
Johnson first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The freeway is not expected to be cleared soon, and the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to seek alternate routes.