Two brothers were stabbed early Tuesday morning in Gorst after confronting a catalytic converter thief, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The brothers, 54 and 51, were staying overnight at Beto’s Tire Services when they heard a loud noise and encountered a man trying to remove a catalytic converter from a car with a saw.

One of the brothers was armed, but put his gun away when the suspect initially appeared to be cooperative, according to authorities. Another person called 911, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed the two, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were transported to hospitals with serious injuries and are in stable condition, police said.

The man accused of trying to steal the catalytic converter was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.