Two people who police believe were hired to kill a woman in Everett in 2017 have been arrested on investigation of first-degree murder.

The suspects, a 17-year-old girl from Spokane and a 20-year-old man from Tacoma, have both been booked into detention facilities in Snohomish County.

Alisha Canales-McGuire, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 20, 2017, when she was staying alone at her sister’s home in the 3100 block of York Road in Everett.

Investigators believe Canales-McGuire’s sister, who was out of town at the time, was the intended target, and that the sister’s ex-husband hired the two suspects to kill her, according to a statement released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Canales-McGuire’s ex-brother-in-law, Kevin Lewis, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder. He is currently serving 39 months in prison after being convicted late last year of two counts of second-degree assault against his ex-wife, Canales-McGuire’s sister, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Probable cause against the young suspects was developed after an extensive investigation by Major Crimes detectives, including evidence gathered from social-media accounts, cellphones and search warrants served to Apple and Google, the statement said.

Advertising

“Detectives believe the two suspects had been approached by Lewis who asked them to kill his ex-wife for several thousand dollars,” the Sheriff’s Office’s statement read. “The two drove from Spokane, where they were both living at the time of the murder, to Snohomish County. Cellphone records put the phones of both suspects at locations consistent with traveling together and with the timing of the murder.”

Police say the man posted photos on social media showing off several hundred-dollar bills just a few hours after the woman was killed.

He is being held in the Snohomish County Jail; the girl is being held in the Denney Juvenile Justice Center.