Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man Monday in connection with a nonfatal shooting Sunday in Chinatown International District that hospitalized two people, according to Seattle police’s online blotter.

The shooting was just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. Upon arrival, police found two men — one age 35, one 40 — who’d both been shot in the leg.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center and were in stable condition on Sunday evening.

Police said several witnesses interviewed Sunday provided “differing suspect descriptions.” Officers searched the area but were unable to find anyone matching the descriptions.

On Monday evening, officers patrolling near 10th Avenue East and East Dearborn Street saw a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, according to a Thursday item on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and determined the two occupants were suspects in the shooting, police said. They were taken into custody without incident.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered firearms, narcotics and “additional evidence tying the individuals to the shooting, police said.