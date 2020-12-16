Two people from Bellevue have been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man, who was found dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed car in Issaquah over the weekend, police said Wednesday evening.

The two suspects, a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, were taken into custody on investigation of second-degree murder and are waiting to be booked into King County Jail, according to a statement from the Issaquah Police Department.

Police initially responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8200 block of Renton-Issaquah Road Southeast at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male — later identified as Cherno Ceesay of Kirkland — in the driver’s seat. Police said he appeared to have died under suspicious circumstances.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ceesay died from stab wounds to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.