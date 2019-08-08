A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she struck a marked Arlington Police Department vehicle on Highway 530 early Thursday morning, state police say.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Heather Axtman said the woman was driving east in a dark-colored sedan with its lights off when she struck the police vehicle, which was turning left from a westbound lane.

The police vehicle was hit on the passenger side, Axtman said on Twitter.

The two officers in the patrol car, a field training officer and an officer-in-training, were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, Axtman said.

The woman also was taken to the hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

Traffic was affected between 3:30 and 5 a.m., while the eastbound lanes were closed and the westbound lanes were used to alternate traffic.

The lanes were reopened by 5:30, according to Axtman.