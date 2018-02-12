Charging documents say that during an investigation into child pornography police discovered photos and videos showing the man engaging in sexual activity with several dogs.

TUMWATER — A 50-year-old Tumwater man has been arrested on suspicion of 13 counts of first-degree animal cruelty after investigators found pictures and videos of the man engaged in sexual activity with at least three dogs.

The Olympian reported Monday that the man was arrested in January for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The man was arrested Saturday afternoon and two dogs at his residence were taken to an animal hospital.