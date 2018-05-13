Tumwater man dies in motorcycle crash in Capitol State Forest.
A motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a telephone pole in the Capitol State Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said it appears the motorcyclist crossed the centerline and hit the telephone pole. The crash happened about 8 p.m. on the 8900 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Thurston County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 32-year-old Arturo Angeles Frias of Tumwater. Frias was wearing a helmet.
The Sheriff’s Office said Frias died at the scene.
