Tukwila police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 75-year-old woman last week.

Officers responded to the collision near the intersection of Southcenter Boulevard and Macadam Road South around 6 a.m. last Friday, according to the Tukwila Police Department. When they arrived, they found the woman, who was from Lake Forest Park, with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross Southcenter when she was hit by a light-colored sedan. The sedan then fled east on Southcenter, police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area that day to contact them at tips@tukwila.gov or 206-433-1808.