A man was shot and killed in Tukwila near the Duwamish River Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 11500 block of East Marginal Way South around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Tukwila police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and hasn’t yet been found.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.