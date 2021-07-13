Elise Takahama
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man was shot and killed in Tukwila near the Duwamish River Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 11500 block of East Marginal Way South around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Tukwila police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and hasn’t yet been found.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Elise Takahama: 206-464-2241 or etakahama@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @elisetakahama.

Most Read Local Stories