Police reportedly seized 126 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs from a tractor-trailer hauling Starbucks products to Spokane.

About 126 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, including heroin and other narcotics, were seized from a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Lewis County, according to the Centralia Police Department.

During a traffic stop Thursday on northbound I-5 just north of Centralia, the driver and passenger of the blue Freightliner tractor and refrigerator trailer began acting suspicious, according to police.

Detectives from the Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team who stopped the truck near the Thurston-Lewis county line requested a narcotic-specific K-9 unit.

The truck, which had California license plates, was hauling Starbucks products to Spokane, the release says.

The narxcotics dog alerted authorities to the presence of drugs, and a search revealed 40 bundles of meth in a television box on the top bunk of the truck’s sleeper berth.

Under the mattress on the lower bunk, an additional 50 bundles of meth were found, along with 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin, thousands of 30 milligram Oxycodone pills, and a few grams of cocaine.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Mexico, and passenger, a 62-year-old man from Fontana, California, were booked into Lewis County Jail on multiple drug charges.

None of the contraband was found in the trailer, and none of the Starbucks products were exposed or compromised, the release says.

The products were transferred to another truck, which continued to Spokane.