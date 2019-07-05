A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a truck early Friday morning on a two-lane road in Snohomish County, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the truck was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The collision was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of Newberg Road, which winds through rural portions of Snohomish County east of Lake Stevens.

“The truck driver was passing another vehicle and struck the motorcyclist traveling in the other direction,” said Shari Ireton, communications director for the Sheriff’s Office. The driver, a 44-year-old man, tested positive for alcohol, Ireton said.

Ireton said she did not know if passing is allowed at that location. Ireton said the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. She did not know his exact age.

The Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation at the scene of the wreck early Friday morning and the roadway had been reopened.