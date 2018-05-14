The trooper's condition was not immediately known.
A Washington State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries Monday when his SUV was rammed during a chase in Puyallup.
The trooper’s SUV ended up on its side after it was rammed by a pickup driven by a 33-year-old man on Seventh Avenue Southwest. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The collision took place about 12:15 p.m. in a neighborhood near the Washington State Fairgrounds, according to the News Tribune of Tacoma. The trooper was attempting to stop a white truck for unknown reasons, but the driver sped away, sparking a pursuit that ended with the crash.
A suspect has been arrested.
Seventh Avenue Southwest, between Fourth Street Southwest and 5th Street Southwest, is closed for the investigation, according to Puyallup police.
