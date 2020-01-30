Three teenage girls are under arrest in Bellevue after a crime spree that began last week in Spokane.

The spree began Jan. 24, when the trio carjacked a maroon sedan in Spokane before driving across the state, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The girls, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, arrived in Seattle the next day, where they are accused of commuting theft, robbery, assault, and a hit and run, Bellevue police said.

On Sunday morning, the suspects eluded police in a chase across Interstate 90.

At about 11:30 that morning, police say the girls robbed a woman for gas in a parking lot on the 300 block of 120th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue.

Police said they knocked the woman down and ran over her arm. Then the girls bought gas and got their nails done at a nearby salon, all using the victim’s credit card.

Police were able to track the teenagers down and arrest them, before the girls could even finish getting their manicures.

“This is an example of outstanding police work. These criminals ran rampant across the state until arriving in Bellevue, where they were greeted by our officers and taken into custody,” Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement.

The teenagers were arrested and charged with robbery, vehicular assault and fraud. Police say the girls could face additional charges in other jurisdictions.