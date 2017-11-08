Court documents say the 19-year-old man drowned the 6-year-old in a tub and later wrapped his body in a blanket, placed him in a box and threw it in a trash bin.
EVERETT — The trial for a Texas man accused of drowning his 6-year-old nephew in his Lynnwood home is scheduled for January.
The (Everett) Herald reports 19-year-old Andrew Henckel’s lawyer Michele Shaw entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of her client Tuesday.
According to court documents, Henckel had been baby-sitting his nephew Dayvid Pakko on Oct. 16, the day he was reported missing.
Dayvid’s body was found in a trash bin near his family’s apartment the next day.
Court documents say Henckel drowned Pakko in a tub and later wrapped his body in a blanket, placed him in a box and threw it in a dumpster.
Henckel is charged with first-degree murder.
A public defender said last month that Henckel is on the autism spectrum.
Henckel’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.
