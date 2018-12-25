The tools were stolen from a BNSF Railway employee in Monroe, police said.
MONROE — Railroad tracks foiled someone’s plan to make off with stolen property.
The Everett Daily Herald reports that a BNSF Railway employee woke up at a hotel in Monroe to find his vehicle had been broken into.
He told police that someone shattered a window and pried open a toolbox. More than $5,000 worth of tools was missing.
BNSF police later received a call saying someone drove a truck a half-mile down a rail yard in Everett and got stuck. The trapped vehicle stopped train traffic for hours.
The keys were still in the ignition, but the thief was gone.
Railroad investigators obtained a judge’s permission to look through the impounded truck. Most of the stolen items were inside.
The truck is registered to an Everett address. Records don’t identify a suspect.
___
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com