A 2-year-old boy — the most gravely injured of 11 people struck by a van that plowed into a crowded Ross Dress for Less store in Burien Monday night — didn’t have a pulse when police arrived at the scene, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, hours after officers and medics performed CPR and were able to revive him, the boy was in the intensive-care unit at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, in critical condition but expected to survive, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The child’s 41-year-old grandfather was in serious condition in the ICU, according to a hospital spokeswoman. And a 21-year-old man — a store employee who was working at the jewelry counter — suffered a broken leg and underwent surgery early Tuesday at Harborview but was expected to be discharged later in the day, his mother said.

Seven others, including an infant who suffered bumps and bruises, were taken to Highline Medical Center and one person was taken to Valley Medical Center to be treated, according to Abbott.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old suspect — who suffered minor injuries in the crash — was treated at a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue before he was briefly booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Regional Jail in Des Moines at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Abbott said. Jail records show he was transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center (RJC) in Kent about five hours later, where he is being held on investigation of vehicular assault.

Police suspect the driver was impaired by drugs and obtained a search warrant to draw his blood; the results of toxicology tests are pending, said Abbott. The man is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

The man’s 49-year-old passenger had allegedly shoplifted items described as “knick-knacks” from the Ross Dress for Less in the 15700 block of First Avenue South at about 9:15 p.m. Monday. She then got into the front passenger seat of a white 1998 Dodge van, according to Abbott. As the driver attempted to leave the parking lot, he struck a car before careening through the store’s front windows, striking several people as the van plowed 40 feet into the store.

The passenger was also booked into the SCORE Jail before she, too, was transported to the RJC, jail records show. She was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Seattle Municipal Court for failing to appear on a theft charge filed in March and is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail, according to jail and court records.

The 2-year-old, who was in a stroller, became pinned by the van and had to be pulled out by officers and medics, Abbott said.

Video surveillance footage of the crash obtained by police is not being released at this time, Abbott said.

Though it was initially reported that no store employees were injured, that does not appear to be true. On Tuesday morning, plywood covered the windows the van had crashed through. Employees declined to speak with reporters.

Danielle O’Donnell of Des Moines said her son, 21-year-old Harley Hatch, was working near the front of the store on Monday night when the van crashed through the glass doors and hit him. Both Hatch and his fiancée have been working at the Burien Ross store for about 1 1/2 years, she said.

“He was working at the jewelry counter when he heard a crash and [the van] just drug him back through the store,” O’Donnell said by phone Tuesday.

O’Donnell said her son’s fiancée was not hurt. Her son thought two of their co-workers may have been injured, said O’Donnell, who went to the Ross store after hearing news of the crash, picked up her son’s fiancée and drove to Harborview.

“You really don’t ever expect something like this to happen,” she said.