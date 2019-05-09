A 73-year-old man was arrested in Olympia Thursday night on suspicion of fatally shooting his wife, a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Meixner Street Northeast, which is off South Bay Road. The woman had reported to 911 that she was being attacked by her husband, and her adult son — his stepson — was trying to stop him, Lt. Tim Rudloff said.

The husband met deputies at the door. Once inside, they found a woman, 72, slumped over in a chair on the patio with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, Rudloff said.

Deputies found the woman’s son, 32, locked in a bathroom. He had been shot in the back and was unable to open the door, so deputies broke it open. The son was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Rudloff said.

The husband is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, he said.

Law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call at the same address more than 10 years ago involving the same man, but a different woman, Rudloff said.