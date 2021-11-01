Thurston County police arrested a 30-year-old man under suspicion of killing his parents on Sunday.

Officers responded to a welfare check on the 13200 block of Maytown Road around 5 p.m. after a family member called, concerned they hadn’t heard back from the couple who was in their 70s, according to a news release from the Thurston County sheriff.

Once at the scene, officers noticed an unresponsive individual lying on the floor through a window and made their way inside the home where they found the man and woman dead, according to the news release.

The son of the deceased couple was found inside the home as well despite having a no-contact order, according to the release. Police interviewed the son, finding probable cause to arrest him and book him into the Thurston County Jail under suspicion of two counts of murder and felony charges.

The case is still under investigation, and the suspect has not been formally charged.