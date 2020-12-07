Three teenagers who were allegedly involved in an incident in White Center Monday afternoon that involved gunfire and a multi-car collision have been taken into custody, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the corner of Southwest 107th Way and 26th Avenue Southwest just before 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a collision, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. One of the cars, a gray Toyota Corolla, was occupied by three people — all male and in their mid to late teens — and, deputies learned, had been stolen in a carjacking in SeaTac on Saturday, Meyer said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the three were also involved in the weekend carjacking, he said.

After the crash, Meyer said, one of the teenagers fled and was taken into custody shortly after, while the other two were detained at the scene. Two of them were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other cars, with one person in each vehicle, were also involved in the crash. One was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the other didn’t require any medical treatment, Meyer said, adding that both “were in the wrong place at the wrong time.” It wasn’t clear whether anyone had been injured by gunfire.

Officials have reopened the road to traffic, but Meyer said drivers should expect delays in the area until around 7 or 8 p.m.

Deputies are in the process of investigating what happened before the collision. No further information was immediately available.