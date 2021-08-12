One man was killed and two more people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening at the RapidRide transit station in SeaTac, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 6:11 p.m., said Sgt. Tim Meyer, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The two injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Meyer said the suspect, or suspects, in the shooting remains at large but otherwise released little information.

#Update: One male is deceased and two persons were transported to HMC following tonight's shooting. Detectives with KCSO Major Crimes continue their work to identify person(s) responsible. Traffic delays around S 200th / International Blvd. S will remain for several hours. pic.twitter.com/D3xsAnyd56 — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 13, 2021

He said there are road closures and traffic delays around South 200 Street and International Boulevard due to the investigation.