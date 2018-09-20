An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and is listed in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Lynnwood police are investigating two separate shootings overnight that left three people injured.

In the first shooting, two occupants of a car were injured around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Olympic View Drive and Blue Ridge Drive, according to an emailed statement. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, while a man in his 20s was shot in his arm.

Police said that, while they have little information about the suspect, they believe that the victims and the assailant knew each other. The incident is under investigation.

In the second shooting, which police said does not appear related to the first, a man said he was shot by someone in a car while he was looking for his dog near 173rd Place West and 60th Avenue West.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a minor wound to his back, police said in two tweets, the first posting at about 1 a.m. Thursday.