Seattle police officers are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting after three people were injured by gunfire in North Seattle, the Seattle Police Department said Sunday evening.

The individuals were injured at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 117th Street, SPD said on Twitter, near the parking lot of a Home Depot. The department provided no information on suspects and asked the public to avoid the area.

The three people suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, according to Det. Patrick Michaud, an SPD spokesperson. He described the injuries as not life-threatening. He said that the suspect or suspects fled by vehicle.