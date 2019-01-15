The bodies were found after a relative from Oregon requested that the King County Sheriff's Office check on them.
King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide-suicide after deputies found three people dead in a Sammamish home on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found an elderly man and woman and a man in his 30s dead with gunshot wounds in a home in the 23900 block of Southeast 42nd Place in the Klahanie neighborhood, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said deputies performed a welfare check after a relative from Oregon said they were unable to reach family members.
