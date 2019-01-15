The bodies were found after a relative from Oregon requested that the King County Sheriff's Office check on them.

King County sheriff’s deputies found three people dead in a Sammamish home on Tuesday after performing a welfare check, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said a relative from Oregon requested the welfare check after they were unable to reach family members.

Additional details, including cause and manner of the deaths, was not immediately known.

