The bodies were found after a relative from Oregon requested that the King County Sheriff's Office check on them.
King County sheriff’s deputies found three people dead in a Sammamish home on Tuesday after performing a welfare check, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said a relative from Oregon requested the welfare check after they were unable to reach family members.
Additional details, including cause and manner of the deaths, was not immediately known.
This post will be updated when more information becomes available.
