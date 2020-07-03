Three men were charged with murder this week in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old woman in Seattle’s Brighton neighborhood in 2017, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jerrod Victor Marks, 25; Deautre D. Dorsey, 20; and Dwayne Carlos Morris Jr., 20, were each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Prosecutors on Tuesday requested bail for each man be set at $5 million, although all three are currently serving sentences for other gun crimes.

The victim, Che’Reonna Thomas, was shot in the head on July 1, 2017, when she was riding in the passenger seat of a car going north on Rainier Avenue South, according to charging documents.

Thomas’ boyfriend was driving when Marks, Dorsey and Morris started chasing them and firing multiple rounds at their car, hitting Thomas in the head as she ducked, prosecutors said. After she was struck, her boyfriend tried to get help and drove her to her mother’s home in the 4500 block of South Willow Street, according to charging documents.

Thomas never regained consciousness. She died Aug. 7, 2017, at Harborview Medical Center, a month after her 20th birthday.

Marks, Dorsey and Morris were arrested and pleaded guilty to other firearm offenses a few months after Thomas died, prosecutors said. They have remained in custody since then.

At the time, court documents say, Thomas’ boyfriend told police he didn’t know who had been shooting at them, though Thomas’ friends and family said they believed the shooter was someone called “Hot Rod” — later identified as Marks.

Marks was arrested two months after the shooting, and when police obtained a search warrant for his phone, they found two photos that were taken on the night of the shooting, according to the charges. In the photos, Marks, Dorsey and Morris were posing with handguns at a landmark about three miles away from the scene of the shooting, according to the police report.

During a search of Marks’ home, police also found “writings that show he had contempt for” Thomas’ boyfriend and his brother.

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned July 13 at the King County Courthouse.