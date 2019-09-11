Seattle police detectives are investigating after three people were injured in a Tuesday night assault.

Officers were called to the 11500 block of Stone Way North just after 10 p.m. for a report of a domestic-violence assault involving a knife, according to a post on the Seattle Police Department blotter.

When officers arrived, they found three injured people: a 9-year-old, a 67-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman who is believed to be the suspect, police said.

All three people were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, police said.