After a nationwide search, three finalists were named Friday to become Seattle’s next police chief:

• Former Pittsburgh police chief Cameron McLay, who is the only finalist to have served as a permanent chief of a large city police department.

• Ely Reyes, assistant chief in the Austin, Texas, Police Department.

• Eddie Frizell, deputy chief of patrol in the Minneapolis Police Department.

The finalists were announced during a City Hall news conference by city leaders involved in the search.

Their names were forwarded to Mayor Jenny Durkan, who was not at the news conference. She will interview the finalists and make her selection by late June or early July. Her choice will be submitted to the City Council for a confirmation vote.

The three finalists were selected from five semifinalists submitted by a search committee. The search-committee’s four co-chairs and an internal group within the mayor’s office selected the finalists.

The other two semifinalists were Carmen Best, who has served as Seattle’s interim police chief since Jan. 1 after Kathleen O’Toole stepped down as chief at the end of last year; and an assistant chief in the Los Angeles Police Department.

That Best is not among the finalists is expected to draw criticism from some in the department as well as the community. She announced her candidacy in December after O’Toole disclosed her plans to leave. Known for her outgoing personality, she has enjoyed widespread support in the department and the community.

Best is a 26-year veteran of the department

Durkan’s selection will be one of the most important personnel decisions she makes. In January, the department entered into a two-year period in which it must show that reforms to address excessive force and biased policing, enacted under a 2012 consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department, are locked in place.

After a federal judge found the department in compliance with the consent decree in January, Durkan said “the next two years are going to be critical” to continuing the work. The city’s work is not done — “and we know we’re not done,” she said.

“Our next chief of police will shoulder the incredible responsibility of protecting all Seattle communities and building trust among those who have the greatest distrust of police and the criminal justice system, and who face the bias and institutional racism of our current system,” Colleen Echohawk, Police Search Committee co-chair and executive director of the Chief Seattle Club, said during the news conference.

McLay, a reformer who clashed with Pittsburgh’s police union, announced his resignation from the Pittsburgh department in November 2016, saying he had accomplished everything he believed he could in his two years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time.

“I think I have done the job that I came to do. I think I have taken it as far as I can,” McLay said, citing improvements in police accountability, data-driven policing and relationships with the community. “I think I’ve developed leaders ready to take it to the next level.”

Previously, he served as a leadership development consultant for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and a longtime police officer in Madison, Wisconsin, where he rose to the rank of captain, according to the Post-Gazette.

Reyes began his law-enforcement career with the Austin Police Department in 1996 and is currently the assistant chief overseeing the North Patrol Bureau and the Communications Center, according to his LinkedIn web page. He’s been with Austin police for 22 years.

“Chief Reyes believes strongly in continuing education and has earned both his bachelor and master’s Degrees from Texas State University while working full time as a police officer and raising a family,” his biography says.

He is an Army veteran.

Frizell oversees patrol operations in the Minneapolis Police Department, which includes five precinct commands, as well as the department’s Special Operations Division that includes SWAT, mounted patrol and the bomb/arson unit, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also holds the rank of colonel in the Minnesota Army National Guard, which he has served for 28 years, including a deployment to Iraq.

Tim Burgess, former interim mayor and co-chair of the search committee, said in some respects the needs of the department worked against Best as the committee assembled the list of finalists. He said the committee sought the best candidate to change the culture of the department.

He noted two of the three finalists are people of color.

The five semifinalists were submitted to the mayor’s office earlier this week by the search committee consisting of the four co-chairs and more than 20 members.

They were among six candidates the committee interviewed last week after receiving about 60 applications that were initially narrowed to 10 candidates.

This week, the semifinalists were asked to answer written questions as part of a comprehensive examination process, required under the city charter, that included background checks and work done by the search committee and input from the search-committee chairs, according to one source familiar with the process.

The answers were evaluated by a group of assessors assembled by Durkan: former King County Executive Ron Sims; Senior Deputy Mayor Michael Fong; the mayor’s legal counsel, Ian Warner; Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan; and Barney Melekian, the mayor’s public safety adviser, according to a second source.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the search process.

The search process included 14 community meetings and an online survey completed by 2,600 people.