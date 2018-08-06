Three people were killed and three others badly injured after a two-car collision Monday afternoon near Roy in Pierce County.

State Trooper Johnna Batiste said that the driver of a Dodge Caravan was arrested for a DUI and three counts of vehicular homicide. She was driving with a 5-year-old passenger when she “blew past” a stop sign at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Highway 702 and struck a Toyota RAV4 carrying four people broadside.

The RAV4 was westbound on Highway 702, where the speed limit is 55 mph.

Three passengers in the RAV4 died at the scene and three other victims of the crash were taken to different hospitals, two in serious condition and one in serious condition. The 5-year-old was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and have blocked the area in both directions.

Firefighters responded to the scene to fight a 10-acre brush fire started by the collision. Batiste said a power pole was knocked down, dropping hot power lines on dry brush sparking a fire.