Police say the victim was robbed and left tied to a tree with few clothes, causing him to die in the elements.

Police in Everett say a homeless man found dead in early January was robbed and left tied to a tree, possibly several days before his body was found.

Everett police arrested three people Thursday in connection with the death, the Everett Police Department said in a news release. A 33-year-old Everett woman and a man whose age was not released were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said. A second Everett man was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police previously identified the victim as 46-year-old Michael T. Boon, who was believed to be homeless. His body was found in a wooded area in the 4500 block of Broadway Avenue near an office building and cemetery.

Boon’s cause of death was exposure/hypothermia, according to police. Detectives believe he was left tied to a tree with few clothes, causing him to die in the elements, said Everett police spokeswoman Sgt. Maryjane Hacker. Boon likely died on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day before his body was discovered Friday, Hacker said.

The department did not immediately release further details.