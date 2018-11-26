A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint just after noon Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men Monday after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The reported robbery happened just after noon Monday in the 20000 block of 10th Avenue West, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen car before being spotted by a deputy near Lake Forest Park and then tossing packages from the vehicle’s window during a brief chase, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy lost track of the vehicle and then found it parked and unoccupied. Deputies used a K-9 track to find the suspects hiding behind a house in Shoreline, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

The suspects were arrested on investigation of armed robbery and have not yet been booked into jail, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. The postal worker was not injured.