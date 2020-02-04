Two men suspected of opening fire at a crowded downtown Seattle intersection last month appeared before a Las Vegas judge Tuesday morning, three days after their arrests outside a Las Vegas hotel, and agreed to be extradited back to Washington.

Wearing blue jail garb with their hands chained to their waists, Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver, both 24, answered a series of questions from the judge in a hearing that lasted less than 1 1/2 minutes, according to footage posted online by KING-5 TV.

The judge called on Toliver first, telling him that he was wanted by the state of Washington.

“I have in front of me what appears to be a written waiver, signed by you. Did you have a chance to read it?” asked the judge, who was not identified by the TV station.

“Yes, your honor,” Toliver replied.

“Did you understand it?” she asked.

“Yes, your honor,” he replied.

“Did you have any questions for me about it?” the judge asked.

“No, your honor,” Toliver said.

“Is this your signature on the waiver?” she asked.

“Yes, your honor,” he said.

“I will accept your written waiver and sign the order to extradite you back to the state of Washington. They have 30 days from today’s date to pick you up,” she said.

Toliver nodded and sat down, then the judge repeated her questioning for Tolbert, who also answered that he understood and no, he didn’t have any questions, the footage shows.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas confirmed that both had waived extradition.

Tolbert and Toliver were arrested Saturday by U.S. Marshals and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as they left a Las Vegas hotel, Deputy U.S. Marshal Beatrice Pharr wrote in a Monday news release. Jail records show the men were booked as fugitives from another state on a complaint or warrant.

Both men were wanted on warrants issued by the state Department of Corrections for escaping community custody. Tolbert, who had been at large since August, is accused of violating community supervision on a robbery charge. A warrant was issued for Toliver the day after the shooting for violating his community supervision on a firearms charge.

King County prosecutors have not yet charged them in connection with the Jan. 22 shootout at Third Avenue and Pine Street, which happened at the height of rush hour and sent bystanders running for cover. Seattle police recovered more than 20 shell casings from three different-caliber weapons, Police Chief Carmen Best later said.

Killed in the crossfire was 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, who was a beloved longtime resident of Plymouth House, which provides supportive housing to residents who were previously homeless. Another woman who lives at Plymouth House was injured in the shooting and remained in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said Monday. Five men and a 9-year-old boy were also injured but have since been released from the hospital.

The news release from the U.S. Marshals doesn’t indicate how Tolbert and Toliver traveled from Seattle to Las Vegas, but they apparently met up with an associate and had been in the Las Vegas area since Jan. 26, four days after the shootout. Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Offender Task Force worked alongside Seattle police and DOC officers to track and locate Tolbert and Toliver, the release says.

On Saturday morning, Tolbert and Toliver were spotted leaving the Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, located a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip, and were taken into custody without incident, according to the news release.

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this story.