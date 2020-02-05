King County prosecutors on Wednesday charged the two suspects accused of instigating a gunfight in downtown Seattle last month each with first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver, both 24, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday and appeared in court there Tuesday, where both waived extradition to Washington.

It is unclear when exactly they will be transported back to King County but both are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19, according to prosecutors.

In the charges filed Wednesday, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa indicated the state will ask that Tolbert and Toliver be held without bail.

“In the present case, the defendants instigated a shoot-out with a rival gang member on a crowded street corner in downtown Seattle at the beginning of the evening commute. Both defendants fired a combined total of at least 20 rounds with no regard for the dozens of innocent people all around them,” Barbosa wrote in the charges. “One person was killed, multiple people were shot, one was injured by shattered glass and buses and buildings were damaged by bullets.

“The defendants’ actions terrified the many people who saw and heard this crime as it unfolded and have caused tremendous alarm to the downtown Seattle community. Their willingness to commit such a violent crime in this public setting shows they are a substantial danger to the community,” Barbosa wrote.

Citing information from the Seattle Police Department’s Gang Unit, Barbosa wrote that Tolbert and Toliver are both gang members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.