Bellevue police are looking for three people who used a stolen car to smash the front entrance of a gun shop early Tuesday, grabbed between 40 to 50 handguns and then fled in the vehicle.

Police spokesman Seth Tyler said a garbage truck driver who saw the damage and heard an alarm reported the break-in at West Coast Armory, 13216 S.E. 32nd St., about 3:10 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the three suspects, Tyler said.

No descriptions of the suspects were released. The car was described as a gold Honda Accord that has not been found.

A similar break-in occurred in 2016, when a car was used to smash the rear of the store, which now has bollards in that area, Tyler said. Three of four guns taken in that theft have been recovered, he said.

The two incidents are not believed to be related, Tyler said.