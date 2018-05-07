The white Ford truck and its contents, valued at $40,000, is believed to have been stolen late Thursday or early Friday, said Sea Church Pastor Aaron Young. The truck has Washington license plate number C78159L and has four bands of light blue lines along the top of each side.

Atruck packed with audiovisual equipment, a coffee cart, children’s toys and other supplies was gone from a Madrona street when a member of a fledgling Seattle church went to retrieve it Sunday morning for a service at the Montlake Community Center.

After talking to neighbors, the 18-foot, white Ford truck and its contents, valued at $40,000, is believed to have been stolen late Thursday or early Friday, said Pastor Aaron Young, who with his wife, Rachel, leads the 13-week-old Sea Church.

Despite the loss of all their gear, the church service went on as planned — and provided the nondenominational church’s 70 congregants an opportunity to continue their discussion about Acts, the fifth book of the New Testament that tells the story of the founding of the Christian Church, Young said.

“We’re doing a study now about what it means to be a church. We are the church, the community. I think if anything, this whole situation echoed that even louder,” Young, 35, said.

Young, from Ohio, met his future wife, a Montana native, while both were studying theology at the Sydney College of Divinity in Australia. After serving as pastors there and in Ukraine, they moved to the Eastside in 2010 to be near Rachel Young’s sister and her family, Aaron Young said.

Aaron Young waited tables and worked as a barista while Rachel Young, 33, managed a children’s boutique in Old Bellevue. They moved back to Australia for a couple years, and on their return to Seattle in late 2016, settled on Capitol Hill, with Aaron bartending and Rachel working reception for an insurance company.

“We felt the purpose for us was to be in the heart of the city,” Aaron Young said.

For a year, they gathered a team of volunteers and began planning for a church, with Aaron Young becoming a full-time pastor in January.

They purchased the box truck for $3,000 and spent another $1,500 fixing it up, Young said. They also built wooden boxes on rollers to enable the group of about 20 volunteers to efficiently set up and break down their stage and equipment each week.

Their first service, held at the Montlake Community Center, was Feb. 11.

One of the church’s core volunteers parked it on his residential street in Madrona last week, Young said.

“Because we don’t use it during the week,” the volunteer — who remembers last seeing the truck on Wednesday — didn’t realize it was missing until Sunday morning, said Young.

“He was freaking out, walking the side streets looking for it,” he said. “We called the impound lots and the tow companies and when we couldn’t find it, we reported it stolen.”

The truck bears Washington license plate number C78159L and has four bands of light blue lines along the top of each side, according to Young. Seattle police confirmed the truck was reported stolen on Sunday.

“The gear helps us facilitate a large-scale gathering that’s more convenient for people,” Young said. “But you don’t need any of that to meet together and celebrate the hope we have in Jesus.”

According to Young, an online fundraiser brought in $5,600 in just 13 hours to go toward replacing the items that were taken. Still, he holds out hope that the church’s gear will be returned.

“If I didn’t believe in miracles, I’m in the wrong business. I want the longshot,” Young said. “I believe if a virgin can have a baby, our truck can be recovered … but we’re preparing ourselves for whatever outcome.”