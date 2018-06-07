Police in Redding, California, posted the news that the van and dogs had been found on their Facebook page.

A van containing 14 show dogs that was stolen from a Northern California fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon has been recovered.

Police in Redding, California, posted the news on their Facebook page on Thursday morning, indicating the Dodge cargo van was found and the 14 dogs were safe. No other details were immediately available.

“We just want a safe return of our dogs. That’s all we want,” Lynda Leffel, a Davenport, Grant County, resident whose grand champion miniature American shepherd was inside the van, said before she learned the dogs had been found.

The dogs were being driven to Woofstock Dog Show, which starts Thursday in Vallejo, California, when dog handler Tony Carter, of Kent, stopped in an In-N-Out Burger in Redding.

Carter left his van on to keep the 15 dogs cool. By the time he returned — only minutes after ordering — the van was gone. He told the Record-Searchlight newspaper he was shocked because there were so many customers outside, and the van was parked directly in front of the restaurant.

The dog breeds include rat terriers, golden labs and Rottweilers, according to a Redding police Facebook post.

Police also released surveillance photos from the In-N-Out Burger of the suspected thief.

Ken Johnson, the owner of the prizewinning flat-coated retriever in the van, said he was devastated after hearing the news of the theft — something he said was completely unexpected after having shown his dog with Carter for 11 years. “My heart sank,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his wife, Cathy, had set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the safe return of the dogs. The dog handlers and owners collectively offered a $30,000 reward.

Numerous kennel clubs along the West Coast had offered to donate and help raise money, according to Leffel.

“They’re our children. They’re our family,” she said of the dogs.