Two Seattle teenagers were charged Thursday in connection with a violent crime spree that started two weeks ago and escalated last weekend, with police connecting the duo to four street robberies and three drive-by shootings that sent a pistol-whipped man to the hospital and saw a 7-year-old boy injured by shrapnel.

The teenage boys, ages 14 and 16, were arrested around 3 a.m. Saturday after leading police and troopers on a high-speed chase and crashing a stolen sedan into a concrete barrier on a freeway offramp to the West Seattle Bridge, according to charging documents and Deputy Seattle Police Chief Marc Garth Green. A 14-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, was also detained by police but was released to her parents after she was interviewed by officers, Garth Green said.

“It appears they went on quite the spree. The bulk of the crimes we’re looking at these two juveniles for (happened) in a short period of time,” Garth Green said at a Thursday news briefing at police headquarters.

Both teens made appearances in King County Juvenile Court on Thursday; the older boy was ordered to remain in detention while the 14-year-old was placed on electronic-home monitoring over an objection from the state, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In the latest case, the 16-year-old has been charged with a single count of drive-by shooting, while the 14-year-old was charged with drive-by shooting, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit-and-run on an occupied vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, court records show. But Garth Green said detectives are still investigating and anticipate additional charges could be filed.

The Seattle Times does not name juvenile criminal defendants unless they are charged as adults.

According to charging papers:

The 16-year-old was recently charged in connection with a 2018 carjacking, and on July 10 he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a store clerk. Five days later, on July 15, the 16-year-old and two or three other males robbed a man of his cellphone at gunpoint, charging papers say. The 16-year-old has since been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery.

Then, at 11:55 p.m. on July 24, two teenage suspects approached a parked car in the 5200 block of 16th Avenue Southwest in the Delridge neighborhood. They ordered three people out of the car and demanded their belongings. One victim was slapped and pushed, and another was punched in the face. Two of the victims managed to drive off while the third ran away on foot. As the victims fled, they heard a gunshot, according to the charging papers.

About an hour later, just before 1 a.m. on July 25, two people were loading their rental car — a white Ford Fusion — in the parking lot of a Renton apartment complex, according to the charging papers. Two males approached, one pointed a gun and told the victims, “Give me the keys and walk away now.” The victims did. The suspects took off in the car.

Beginning just before 4 a.m. on July 26, Seattle police responded to three 911 calls in quick succession. The first came from a cyclist, who reported he had been aggressively followed by a white Ford Fusion for several blocks in Fremont, the charging papers say. The man hid in some bushes and called 911 while the vehicle circled the block, looking for him. He provided police with video footage from the GoPro cameras mounted on his bike, and police matched the car in the video to the rental car stolen from Renton the previous day.

About three minutes later, a woman delivering newspapers in Fremont reported that she was robbed at gunpoint; she handed over a fanny pack containing $30, car keys and identification cards. The robbers fled in a white car west on North 34th Street, the charging papers say.

Five minutes after that, a man was walking home on Northwest 65th Street in Ballard when he was approached by an armed male. The man gave the robber $5 in change and saw the robber get into a white Ford Fusion. The car returned a couple minutes later, after the man pulled out his phone to call 911. The robber pistol-whipped the man, threatening to kill him if he reported the robbery. The man was later hospitalized and required stitches for severe cuts to his face.

The next day, July 27, three shootings were reported that were ultimately connected to the same gun from shell casings left behind at the scenes: A man parked in the 1600 block of South Washington Street was approached by three males and one of them shot five rounds into his car’s windshield and hood just after 5 p.m. in what appears to have been an attempted carjacking, according to authorities. The man was not hurt. Hours later, four bullet holes were found in a house in the 9900 block of 51st Avenue South after a drive-by shooting. A 7-year-old boy was treated at the scene for shrapnel injuries.

Garth Green said that house was actually shot up twice in the same evening, prior to a drive-by shooting at an unoccupied house on 25th Avenue in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood.

Less than an hour after responding to the Madrona shooting, police spotted the white Ford Fusion near the scene of the drive-by shooting on 51st Avenue South and initiated a pursuit. Charging papers say the 14-year-old suspect was behind the wheel and crashed into one car before making it onto Interstate 5. He drove north at high speed with several police and State Patrol vehicles in pursuit, then crashed into a concrete barrier while trying to make a sharp turn on the onramp to the West Seattle bridge.

Officers saw the 14-year-old throw a gun out the window and later found a 9 mm handgun in the greenbelt below the bridge, charging papers say.