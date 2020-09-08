A teenager who was shot in Seattle’s Central District last month died from his injuries Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 17-year-old as Ahmed Jama and determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head. Jama’s death was ruled a homicide.

Seattle police responded to a shooting on the corner of 23rd Avenue and East Yesler Way just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 26, according to an item posted to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. After arriving and speaking to witnesses, officers learned the victim had been taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

The shooting was being investigated by the gang unit, but the case has now been turned over to homicide detectives, according to an updated blotter post. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

Jama is the 10th homicide victim between the ages of 16 and 25 to be fatally shot in Seattle this year, according to a Seattle Times database of homicides committed in King County. His death is the 30th homicide in the city so far this year, two more than in all of 2019.