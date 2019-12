A teenage boy was reportedly shot and transported to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Fire Department said Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders received a 911 call at around 9:40 a.m. about an incident at the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Beacon Avenue South.

The patient — who is about 16 years old — is in stable condition, according to Hilton Almond, spokesman for the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Police Department didn’t immediately return requests for comment.