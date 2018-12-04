The 15-year-old victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after being stabbed multiple times during a robbery in Lake Stevens, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s injuries are not life-threatening, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe.

After a brief search, deputies arrested two juvenile suspects, including a 16-year-old boy who knew the victim, O’Keefe said. A teenage girl was also arrested, O’Keefe said. Her age was not immediately released.

The robbery happened in the 11700 block of 24th Street Southeast just before 7:30 p.m., she said.