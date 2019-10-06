A teenager was shot in the Wild Waves Theme & Water Park parking lot in Federal Way Friday night, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was shot just before 11 p.m. after he was reportedly involved in an altercation with a group of people, according to Federal Way police spokesman Commander Kurt Schwan.

“Police officers were nearby in the park when the shooting occurred and responded immediately,” Schwan said.

The boy was transported to Haborview Medical Center with what were initially life-threatening injuries. He was later reported in stable condition.

Police had no suspect information, Schwan said. The investigation is ongoing.