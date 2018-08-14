A 14-year-old was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday night after authorities said he was shot by a friend while they were playing with a gun in a Burien home.

King County spokesman Sergeant Ryan Abbott said the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. inside a house in the 12600 Block of 12th Avenue South.

Abbott said the 14-year-old was shot by his 16-year-old friend in a “tragic accident.”

Investigators were on the scene interviewing witnesses, including the 16-year-old.

Abbot said he did not know who the gun belonged to.