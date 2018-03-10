Police were searching for a pickup truck in connection with the shooting.
A 15-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon about 8:15 p.m. at a residential address in the 3800 block of East Superior Street, on a hillside above Lake Washington. Medics took the teen to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition was unknown.
Police said they’re searching for a white pickup truck which may belong to a suspect in the shooting.
No further details were available about the incident.
Most Read Local Stories
- After new Seattle knocks at building near Pike Place, tenants struggle to stay VIEW
- Suspect in I-5 crash that killed 3 had taken drugs, was texting girlfriend, prosecutors say
- Fireball off the Washington coast was likely a meteor
- Thousands of Washington state students see 'Hamilton' for $10 — and perform their own work, too VIEW
- A record number of homeless people died in King County in 2017 WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.