Police were searching for a pickup truck in connection with the shooting.

A 15-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon about 8:15 p.m. at a residential address in the 3800 block of East Superior Street, on a hillside above Lake Washington. Medics took the teen to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition was unknown.

Police said they’re searching for a white pickup truck which may belong to a suspect in the shooting.

No further details were available about the incident.