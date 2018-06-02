Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in a Southeast Seattle park early this morning.
At 12:30 a.m., witnesses called 911 to report a teenager had been shot several times at Martha Washington Park, south of Seward Park, Seattle police report. When officers arrived, they found the teen in a wooded area with three gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. Seattle police said witnesses who were playing in the park saw a car pull up and someone fired into the wooded area.
Seattle police continue to interview witnesses and hope to develop a description of a suspect.
Most Read Local Stories
- Some Seattle neighborhoods are untouched by rapid population growth. Why? | FYI Guy
- Brace yourself: Portions of I-5 will fully close this weekend, causing major traffic delays
- The Soviets’ secret map of Seattle tells a lot about us
- Seattle man honored for intervening after two gay men attacked in Ballard
- Police take armed man into custody in South Lake Union
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.