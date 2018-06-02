Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in a Southeast Seattle park early this morning.

At 12:30 a.m., witnesses called 911 to report a teenager had been shot several times at Martha Washington Park, south of Seward Park, Seattle police report. When officers arrived, they found the teen in a wooded area with three gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. Seattle police said witnesses who were playing in the park saw a car pull up and someone fired into the wooded area.

Seattle police continue to interview witnesses and hope to develop a description of a suspect.