The mother of Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno said she wears his sunglasses so she can see the world as if through his eyes. After Moreno was killed during a high-speed police chase in July 2018, his sister got a tattoo of a wolf to honor his role as leader of the pack he built — his family, friends and fellow officers — since coming to the U.S. from Venezuela as a teenager.

Lizzie Lee and her daughter, Alejandra Moreno, each took a turn before King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell on Friday and shared their grief over the loss of the 35-year-old father of two, who they described as an exemplary human being who committed his life to serving and protecting others.

“Diego was a shining light,” Lee said. “Diego was an empath, having the extreme ability to sense the feelings of others,” and who felt their joy or sorrow as his own.

They were joined by Kent’s police chief and mayor at a sentencing hearing for Emiliano Garcia, the now-17-year-old driver who was behind the wheel of his father’s pickup as it sped from a shooting scene at 95 mph early on July 22, 2018.

Moreno, who had deployed a tire-flattening spike strip across Highway 516 in the path of Garcia’s truck to disable the vehicle, was struck and killed by a police vehicle driven by another Kent officer who was seriously injured when he crashed into vehicles waiting at a red light. But it was Garcia’s actions that ultimately led to Moreno’s death.

Garcia, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult with second-degree felony murder. In juvenile detention for the past 16 months, Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge in October. As a result of plea negotiations, his case was refiled in juvenile court, even though he was sentenced in superior court in Seattle.

As a juvenile, Garcia faced a standard sentence of as little as 180 weeks in the custody of the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration (JRA). But that sentence was considered far too lenient and so prosecutors and Garcia’s defense attorney jointly recommended that O’Donnell impose what is known as a manifest injustice sentence to keep Garcia in custody until his 21st birthday.

Though a juvenile probation officer recommended Garcia serve the last 26 weeks of his sentence in a group home to help him transition back into the community, O’Donnell said it was appropriate to keep Garcia in JRA custody until he turns 21, in February 2023.

Before O’Donnell handed down his sentence, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berliner said there had been questions about the propriety of charging Garcia with murder since he didn’t kill Moreno himself, but she said legally, there’s no question Garcia is responsible for Moreno’s death.

Police officers “are required to run toward danger while the rest of us are free to duck or hide or run away,” Berliner said. “Let it not be forgotten what those officers were responding to were shots fired in a crowded parking lot … They didn’t know who the occupants of that vehicle were or what their intentions were.”

In a short statement to the judge, Garcia said he knows he killed “a remarkable and honorable officer.”

“I know my actions were wrong,” he said, adding he hoped Moreno’s family can forgive him. “I want you to know from the bottom of my heart I am truly sorry.”

According to the charges filed against Garcia:

Kent police received reports of gunshots outside a restaurant on Russell Road at 1:50 a.m. Police said dozens of shots were fired by several shooters, but apparently no one was hit.

Police heard the shots, and witnesses directed them to a fleeing red Dodge Dakota pickup, which headed west on West Meeker Street and continued west on Highway 516, also known as Kent-Des Moines Road.

After hitting a concrete barrier, the driver of the pickup made a U-turn near Military Road and reversed course on Highway 516, driving 75 to 95 mph on a roadway with a 50 mph posted speed limit. Just west of the intersection with West Meeker Street, Moreno put spike strips across the highway’s eastbound lanes and successfully flattened at least one of the pickup’s tires.

Moreno was in the roadway when he was struck by a pursuing patrol vehicle driven by the other officer. That officer then crashed into an SUV, which hit another car and pushed that car into a third car.

The pickup continued east about a mile before crashing. Garcia and one of his passengers ran, while a second passenger was arrested nearby. The passenger gave police Garcia’s name.

Garcia made his way home and told his father he’d been involved in an accident. Just after 3 a.m. that morning, Garcia’s father called police and reported that his pickup had been stolen 1 ½ hours earlier. Garcia was arrested at his parents’ house later that afternoon.

As Garcia’s hourlong sentencing hearing came to a close, O’Donnell addressed the packed courtroom:

“I am so sorry for your loss, all of you,” the judge said. “I want to thank Officer Moreno’s family for sharing with me these photos of your brother and son and comrade in arms. I wish I had known him.”